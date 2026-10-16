Stepping through 1730: Inside Cebu's hidden Jesuit relic

The estate reflects a rare architectural synergy between local traditions and Chinese artisans, whose craftsmanship remains visible in the roofline contours and mortise-and-tenon joinery. Unlike the typical ‘bahay na bato,’ where coral stone is reserved for the ground level, parts of the Jesuit House feature massive stone masonry extending all the way to the second floor — an early colonial technique later outlawed under seismic building codes.

Its walls have witnessed every major chapter of Cebuano history. Following the 1768 royal decree expelling the Jesuits from Spanish territories, the property passed into private hands. It later served as an American-era hospital, a Japanese military headquarters during World War II and even a nightclub in the 1950s, before the Alvarez family sold it to Nicanor Sy in the mid-1960s.

The museum experience

Rather than sanitizing the space into a roped-off gallery, the Sy family and curators preserved the patina of the building’s later chapters. The result is an atmospheric, immersive walk through time that frequently catches first-time guests off guard.