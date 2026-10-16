Stepping through 1730: Inside Cebu's hidden Jesuit relic

Tucked behind the bustling facade of Ho Tong Hardware along Zulueta Street in Pari-an sits one of the country’s most remarkable architectural survivors: the 1730 Jesuit House, officially known as Museo Parian sa Sugbo. It is widely regarded as the oldest documented house in the Philippines.
Passing by, few would guess that stacked rolls of wire and hardware supplies conceal nearly three centuries of history. Yet cross the threshold into its inner courtyard, and the roar of downtown Cebu abruptly fades, replaced by the hushed grandeur of coral stone walls and hardwood beams that have weathered earthquakes, fires and world wars.
A living timeline in Pari-an
Built in 1730 as the residence of the Jesuit Vice Provincial in the Philippines, the compound reflects Cebu’s layered multicultural heritage. Jesuit archivist Fr. William Repetti later identified the structure as the “Jesuit House of 1730,” confirming its lineage.
The estate reflects a rare architectural synergy between local traditions and Chinese artisans, whose craftsmanship remains visible in the roofline contours and mortise-and-tenon joinery. Unlike the typical ‘bahay na bato,’ where coral stone is reserved for the ground level, parts of the Jesuit House feature massive stone masonry extending all the way to the second floor — an early colonial technique later outlawed under seismic building codes.
Its walls have witnessed every major chapter of Cebuano history. Following the 1768 royal decree expelling the Jesuits from Spanish territories, the property passed into private hands. It later served as an American-era hospital, a Japanese military headquarters during World War II and even a nightclub in the 1950s, before the Alvarez family sold it to Nicanor Sy in the mid-1960s.
The museum experience
Rather than sanitizing the space into a roped-off gallery, the Sy family and curators preserved the patina of the building’s later chapters. The result is an atmospheric, immersive walk through time that frequently catches first-time guests off guard.
During heritage events like Gabii sa Kabilin, long-time house docent Manong Elbert often points out this deceptive scale to wide-eyed tour groups. “People pass by Zulueta Street every day thinking it’s just a cramped hardware bodega,” Manong Elbert shares with a knowing smile. “From the outside, it looks so small and ordinary. But once you step inside, the house opens up — it’s vast, it stretches on and you realize you’re standing in an entire world from the 1700s.”
Visitors encounter the building’s provenance carved into stone: a Jesuit IHS seal and an “Año 1730” medallion set above the connecting bridge between the two main structures. Inside, curated rooms showcase unearthed Ming Dynasty porcelain shards, 18th-century religious statuary, and colonial furniture, while open excavation trenches expose centuries of foundational strata beneath the stone flooring. Above, a raised wooden bridge connects the structures, giving guests an intimate vantage point over the moss-fringed courtyard below.
The 1730 Jesuit House is located at 26 Zulueta Street in Pari-an, Cebu City, accessible directly through the entrance of Ho Tong Hardware. It makes an ideal anchor for a broader heritage walk, sitting just steps away from the Heritage of Cebu Monument, the Yap-Sandiego Ancestral House, and Casa Gorordo Museum.
For locals and travelers looking beyond typical city itineraries, the 1730 Jesuit House offers a rare, tactile encounter with Cebu’s colonial and trading past — surviving right where trade, faith and daily life still intersect. S