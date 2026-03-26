STET forum challenges traditional gender roles highlighted in SWS survey

IN CELEBRATION of International Women’s Month 2026, STET–Women in Cebu Media will hold a forum titled “Insights from SWS survey: Challenging traditional narratives on women’s roles.”

The event will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Nustar Resort and Casino in the South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

The forum responds to the results of a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, which showed that 83 percent of Filipinos still believe a woman’s primary role is to look after the home and family.

Cebu Municipal Trial Court Judge Haide Acuña will serve as keynote speaker and share her insights on the survey findings.

Acuña is a multifaceted professional, as she is a trial judge, wife, mother, former journalist, and a marathon runner, among others.

The event will also feature a panel of experts from various sectors to discuss the need to reshape public perceptions and amplify women’s voices. Discussion will be led by Michelle P. So, representing women in newsrooms and STET.

The forum is organized in partnership with Nustar Resort and Casino, Fili Hotel, and Nickel Asia.

STET–Women in Cebu Media is an organization of active and retired women journalists that empowers and mentors younger journalists and advocates for positive change in the media landscape. (PR)