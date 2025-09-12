STET holds Juan Mercado Memorial Lecture on investigative journalism in Cebu

STET-WOMEN in Cebu Media will hold a forum on “Investigative journalism in Cebu: Then, now and in the age of AI” as the Juan Mercado Memorial Lecture, in honor of Mercado’s legacy of in-depth journalism and fearless commentary.

The forum, scheduled for September 26, 2025, is part of the celebration of Cebu Press Freedom Week 2025.

Mercado, who passed away last July 16, at the age of 94, was a Cebuano journalist, a founding member of the Philippine Press Institute and the Cebu Citizens-Press Council, and a fearless voice against corruption and injustice in his opinion columns. He mentored generations of journalists, leaving behind a legacy of principled and analytical journalism.

What: “Investigative Journalism in Cebu: Then, Now, and in the Age of AI”

When: 8 a.m., Friday, September 26 (By invitation only)

Where: Seda Ayala Center Cebu

Speakers:

• Cherry Ann Lim, award-winning journalist and former SunStar Cebu editor-in-chief

• John Sitchon, Rappler multimedia reporter and author of “The road to Royina Garma’s den”

The event will also feature the launch of Lim’s e-book, “Cybersex, Troubled Fish, Tokhang and Other Stories”, a compilation of her award-winning special and investigative reports.

The forum will explore the evolving role of investigative reporting in the digital era while celebrating the enduring values of public interest journalism.

Event sponsors are Nickel Asia Corp., Converge, and Seda Ayala Center Cebu.

For inquiries, write to stetcebu@gmail.com. (PR)