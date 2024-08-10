Stewart leads US women’s 5 juggernaut

PARIS — Breanna Stewart and the U.S. women’s basketball team cruised to a familiar place — the Olympic gold medal game.

Stewart led a balanced offense as the Americans beat Australia 85-64 on Friday (Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, PH time) in the semifinals to extend their Olympic winning streak to 60 consecutive games dating back to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

“The streak is crazy. I mean, they just told me when I was doing TV that it was, like, before I was born that it kind of started, which is wild,” Stewart said. “It just goes to show those that have really paved the way and to create USA Basketball and what it is now. Tons of appreciation for that and knowing that when you represent this jersey and wear USA across your chest the standard is high and there really is nothing higher.”

And the team didn’t disappoint some notable onlookers, including Sue Bird, Dawn Staley, Kevin Durant, and Vanessa Bryant and her children.

After the business-like semifinal win in which the U.S. started strong and never took its foot off the gas, the Americans will face France for the title. The U.S. is trying to become the first team — in any sport — to win eight consecutive Olympic gold medals, breaking the tie with the U.S. men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68.

The U.S. was able to take control of the game in the first half allowing coach Cheryl Reeve the opportunity to play her starters limited minutes, give players on the bench more court time, so everyone will be fresh and mentally set for the gold medal game.

“The group that’s going to be out there is going to be a little more ready and rested to be able to give everything they had,” Reeve said.

A win Sunday (Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, PH time) would be a record sixth gold medal for Diana Taurasi. A game after not starting for the first time since the 2004 Olympics, the Americans’ most decorated Olympic basketball player didn’t enter the game until 2:08 remained in the third quarter with the U.S. up 63-40. She missed her two shots, playing just a little over 6 minutes. /AP