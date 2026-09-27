‘Still fair’

* The Environmental Management Bureau 7 recorded a fair Air Quality Index of 69 in Metro Cebu at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, as fine particulate pollution levels continued to decline.

* Metro Cebu has been affected by transboundary haze since early September, which EMB 7 linked to Indonesian forest fire smoke carried toward Central Visayas by prevailing southwest winds.

* Toledo City’s monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan recorded a good AQI of 32, with both stations measuring pollution levels below the national threshold of 100.