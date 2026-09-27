‘Still fair’

* The Environmental Management Bureau 7 recorded a fair Air Quality Index of 69 in Metro Cebu at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, as fine particulate pollution levels continued to decline.
* Metro Cebu has been affected by transboundary haze since early September, which EMB 7 linked to Indonesian forest fire smoke carried toward Central Visayas by prevailing southwest winds.
* Toledo City’s monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan recorded a good AQI of 32, with both stations measuring pollution levels below the national threshold of 100.
THE Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 recorded fair air quality in Metro Cebu at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, as fine particulate pollution levels continued to decline.
Real-time air quality monitoring data from EMB 7 showed that Metro Cebu’s Air Quality Index (AQI) for fine particulate matter was 69, classified as fair.
The reading indicated an improvement from earlier levels.
Metro Cebu has been affected by transboundary haze since early September, with EMB 7 linking the pollution to smoke and fine particulate matter from forest and land fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia. Prevailing southwest winds have carried the pollutants toward Central Visayas.
Air quality in Toledo City remained good. The monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan recorded an AQI of 32, which falls under the good classification.
Under the agency’s AQI scale, readings from 0 to 50 are classified as good, while those from 51 to 100 are considered fair.
Both monitoring stations recorded AQI levels below the national threshold of 100. / CDF