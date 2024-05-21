Still no rubber for track oval at CCSC

MORE than a year since the Cebu City Government shut down the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), citing renovation and repair works in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa in July 2024, the 400-meter rubberized track oval remains unfinished.

The Cebu City Government, which won the bidding rights to host the annual multi-sport event that involves student-athletes from the 17 regions across the country, had allocated P52 million to rehabilitate the rubberized track oval.

As of Monday, May 20, the new rubber had yet to be placed.

SBD Builders represented by Shaun Doherty received their notice of award to implement the project last Oct. 30, but the notice to proceed was only given to them last Jan. 16.

The contractor agreed to finish the civil works in 120 calendar days.

SBD Builders was awarded the project even though its bid offer was higher than Spurway Enterprises and Firmbuilders Inc.

The bidding started last Aug. 14, with an approved contract price of P53.7 million.