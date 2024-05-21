Still no rubber for track oval at CCSC

MORE than a year since the Cebu City Government shut down the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), citing renovation and repair works in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa in July 2024, the 400-meter rubberized track oval remains unfinished.
The Cebu City Government, which won the bidding rights to host the annual multi-sport event that involves student-athletes from the 17 regions across the country, had allocated P52 million to rehabilitate the rubberized track oval.
As of Monday, May 20, the new rubber had yet to be placed.
SBD Builders represented by Shaun Doherty received their notice of award to implement the project last Oct. 30, but the notice to proceed was only given to them last Jan. 16.
The contractor agreed to finish the civil works in 120 calendar days.
SBD Builders was awarded the project even though its bid offer was higher than Spurway Enterprises and Firmbuilders Inc.
The bidding started last Aug. 14, with an approved contract price of P53.7 million.
Disqualified
Spurway Enterprises, with a bid of P52 million, and Firmbuilders, Inc., with a bid of P51.8 million were later disqualified because their Philippine Contractor Accreditation Board license was not applicable to the project.
It left the SBD Builders as the only qualified bidder.
On May 18, 2023, the Cebu City Government temporarily closed the CCSC to pave the way for the renovation of the nearly three-decade-old facility located at the back of the Abellana National School along Osmeña Blvd.
CCSC will be the main sports venue for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa. The track oval was last renovated in 2011.
However, with only less than 50 days to go before the start of the Palarong Pambansa, the contractor has failed to deliver on time.
Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia asked SBD Builders to explain the delay.
During his ocular inspection last Monday, Garcia discovered that the contractor had yet to install the new rubber on the track oval.
Other delays
However, he was informed it would take place on Tuesday.
On Tuesday night, SunStar Cebu went to the facility to check if the replacement had started, but it was not allowed to enter.
However, SunStar Cebu was told that work had yet to start because the contractor was still waiting for additionial materials.
Garcia learned that the installation of the rubber would take 30 days and another seven days
SBD Builders has other projects with the City aside from the rubberized track oval that it has yet to complete.
During its regular session last May 15, the City Council ordered the contractor to explain why it should not be blacklisted for the delays.
The contractor’s name became a point of discussion during the session after Councilor Noel Wenceslao delivered a privilege speech about the still unfinished work on the bridge in Sitio Candarong in Barangay Pulangbato, which is also being undertaken by SBD Builders.
Wenceslao said the P24 million project in Pulangbato was supposed to be completed within 240 calendar days from Sept. 15, 2023.
Councilor Jerry Guardo then pointed out that SBD Builders was also undertaking the rubberized track oval project.
Councilor Joy Augustus Young asked Guardo if the contractor was from Manila. Guardo said SBD Builders was a local contractor.
Young said that might be the problem.
Inventory
“Mura’g magproblema mo aning (I think you might have a problem with the) rubberized track oval. I leave an advice to (Commissioner) John Pages already, kwaon ninyo tu’ng supplier sa Manila jod (get a supplier from Manila),” said Young.
This prompted Councilor James Anthony Cuenco to ask the Department of Engineering and Public Works to submit an inventory of all ongoing projects that the City awarded to SBD Builders.
Councilor Rey Gealon also asked SBD Builders officials to submit a justification or a position paper within three days why they should not be blacklisted by the City.
An executive session will be held on Wednesday morning, May 22, to further discuss the matter.
A look at SBD Builders’ accreditation on the PCAB website shows that it has a Small B qualification for government projects under the Park, Playground and Recreational Work category of the Kinds of Project and Respective Size Ranges.
Last Jan. 30, Cebu City Sports Commissioner John Pages told SunStar Cebu that the rubberized track oval and swimming pool would be open by April. That was after the target completion of the track oval was already moved twice from last December then to last February.
Last Nov. 14, Pages said the CCSC was losing at least P60,000 in daily income since it was closed in May 2023.
The rubber on the track oval was last replaced in 2012.
Work began right after the Sinulog activities in January. The oval was reopened to the public in April that year in time for the Private Schools Athletic Association.
The City spent P40 million on the project. / EHP, JJL