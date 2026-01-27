Sting faces civil suit over royalty dispute

ENGLISH singer-songwriter Sting is facing a civil lawsuit over alleged unpaid streaming royalties linked to his work with the band The Police.

Former bandmates Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland have filed a complaint claiming they are owed approximately $2 million in royalties related to digital streaming revenue. The two musicians argued that their original agreement with Sting entitled each of them to a 15 percent share of earnings.

According to an affidavit cited by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the royalty-sharing arrangement dates back to 1977, when The Police was formed. The band consisted of three members: Sting, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Summers and Copeland.

Sting, who served as the band’s bassist and principal songwriter, has reportedly countered that online streaming did not exist at the time the agreement was signed and was therefore not explicitly covered by their contract.

Summers and Copeland, however, contend that revenue generated from streaming recordings should still fall under the original royalty-sharing terms, despite changes in how music is distributed and consumed.

The Police released five studio albums between 1978 and 1983 and became one of the most influential bands of the era, with hits including “Every Breath You Take” and “Roxanne.”

As of posting, no court ruling has been issued on the case.