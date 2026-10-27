STL booth robbers nabbed in Cebu City

A TEAM from the Cebu City Police Office arrested two men suspected of robbing small-town lottery (STL) booths after a hot pursuit in Sitio Blackcats, Barangay Duljo Fatima at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.

Police identified the suspects as Martiniano Casupanan, 52, and Philip Baul Vital, 39. Both suspects hail from Florida Blanca, Pampanga, but currently live on Macopa St. in Barangay Basak, Cebu City.

The pair first robbed an STL booth in Barangay Quiot past 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Witnesses said the suspects forced their way into the booth, armed with a gun, and took P4,000 in cash before fleeing in a black Mitsubishi pickup truck.

Police trace the vehicle

After receiving a report about the incident, the Labangon Police Station, led by Capt. Meryl Pranza Causin, started an investigation by reviewing closed-circuit television footage and spotted the truck at a gas station on N. Bacalso Ave., with both suspects inside.

Personnel from the Labangon, Inayawan and Sawang Calero police stations launched a joint hot pursuit.

Chase ends in Duljo Fatima

The suspects fled again when they noticed the police. The police cornered them in Sitio Blackcats. They tried to escape by ramming the vehicles following them, but their tires went flat and the truck could not move on.

Police arrested both men and recovered a .45 pistol from inside the vehicle. The magazine was loaded with three bullets.

The investigation showed the suspects are known robbers who target STL booths in Cebu City. The pair moved from place to place to carry out the robberies. Police had been looking for them for more than a week. / AYB