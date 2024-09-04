STL booths without biz permits seized

TWENTY-SEVEN accredited small town lottery (STL) booths across various parts of Cebu City were boarded up and seized for operating without a business permit.

The Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) and the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (Probe) team conducted the operation on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

The barangays affected by the operation included Sto. Niño, Ermita, Lorega, Zapatera, Camputhaw, Kamagayan and Pari-an.

The operation was spearheaded by BPLO head Terrence Saavedra and Probe South head Kevin Sanchez.

Sanchez stated that the STL booths may be accredited by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, but their operators did not apply for the required permits with the local government. Despite receiving a notice from the BPLO to secure a business permit, they failed to comply, he said, adding that as a result, some booths have been confiscated.

Sanchez said they will continue to seize STL booths until their operators obtain the necessary documentation.

The BPLO is giving them an opportunity to settle the issue as soon as possible.

“For now stop operation pa sila, and ato ipahibalo sa uban nga hunong usa sila, aron di ma pun-an ila problema (and we would like to inform them to pay heed so as not to add to their problem).” Sanchez said.

The seized STL booths were taken to Block 27 in the North Reclamation Area.

Authorities have yet to announce the next steps for the operators involved in Wednesday’s operation. / JBB