STL operations in danger of complete shutdown

THE closure of small town lottery (STL) outlets in Cebu City will not impact the local economy as these gambling enterprises do not pay taxes, according to Terrence Saavedra, head of the City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

In an exclusive interview with SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, Saavedra revealed that not a single STL outlet in the city possesses a valid business permit.

He warned of a complete shutdown of STL operations in the city if operators fail to comply with permit requirements.

“All STLs without a business permit from the City are operating illegally. Consequently, their betting booths are subject to confiscation,” Saavedra stated.

The BPLO chief confirmed that operations against unauthorized STL outlets will continue, as they have not received any orders to cease from the mayor’s office.

The crackdown on Friday, Sept. 6, which resulted in the confiscation of 27 STL booths across several barangays, was part of their regular inspection routine targeting Philippine offshore gaming operators and other illegal online gambling activities.

Saavedra declined to disclose the frequency of these operations but emphasized that operators found running STL outlets without proper permits would face a penalty of P5,000 per booth.

Contrary to the BPLO’s stance, an anonymous source claimed that permits from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) are sufficient for STL outlets to operate legally.

Attempts to reach City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, chair of the committee on laws, ordinances and styling, for clarification were unsuccessful.

In a previous statement, Saavedra explained that gambling businesses are required by ordinance to obtain a Resolution of No Objection from the City Council and a Letter of No Objection from the mayor’s office.

He stressed that business permits are mandatory even for PCSO-accredited operators.

“We need them to acquire permits out of courtesy to the City Government. They can’t rely solely on Pagcor’s approval,” Saavedra emphasized.

The BPLO encourages STL operators to apply for the necessary permits to avoid disruptions to their operations.

Saavedra assured that the City Government is prepared to assist with the application process. However, he warned that if operators fail to take action, the BPLO will have no choice but to continue its enforcement operations.

As the situation unfolds, the future of STL operations in Cebu City remains uncertain, with local authorities maintaining a firm stance on permit requirements.