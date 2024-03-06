Sto. Niño devotees warned vs unofficial Basilica Facebook pages

THE Augustinian friars of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu warned the faithful and devotees of the Holy Child against unofficial Facebook pages bearing the name of the Basilica or similar names.

This is after a Facebook page named "Sto. Niño De Cebu," which is selling Sto. Niño-related lucky charms, went viral on the past days as it was also posting obscene materials on its Facebook Stories.

Netizens expressed concern over a religious page sharing explicit materials, with one user saying: "What is this? The one who did this will get its karma."

In an official statement released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the friars emphasized that the Basilica has only one legitimate Facebook page, which can be accessed through https://www.facebook.com/BMSNCebu.

The Augustinian friars said any other Facebook pages claiming affiliation with the Basilica are unauthorized and not endorsed by the religious institution.

"Any other Facebook pages bearing the name of the Basilica are not in any way connected to the institution. We would like to remind all the faithful to be mindful and careful of these pseudo accounts," read the statement.

The friars also took the opportunity to address another concerning issue, the misrepresentation of the Santo Niño de Cebu with green vestments, purportedly for luck or charms.

The friars clarified that such practices are not endorsed by the Basilica, emphasizing the sacredness of the image and the importance of deepening one's trust and faith in God.

"We do not promote the Santo Niño de Cebu with green vestments that bring 'paswerte' or 'lucky charms.' Sacred images remind us to deepen our trust and faith in God," the statement added.

The Augustinian friars of the Order of Saint Augustine belong to the religious order that runs the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, which houses the sacred image of the Holy Child that was brought by Ferdinand Magellan in 1521.

In a report by SunStar Cebu in January, Fr. John Ion Miranda, one of the friars, said they do not venerate or bless the Santo Niño de Cebu with green vestments as they are being used as lucky charms.

He cited a 1994 report from the Union of Catholic Asian News, where the late Archbishop Ricardo Cardinal Vidal warned that opportunistic businessmen were taking advantage of people's inclinations toward materialism and superstition. This included selling Holy Child images in various colors, catering to a desire for different temporal benefits.

“That is our limitation and where we draw the line between fanaticism with the lucky charms... and we have limitations with our Christian faith,” he said.

Miranda emphasized that Catholicism stresses faith in God, sacred traditions, and divine grace, discouraging reliance on superstition to prevent distorting true religious devotion. (KJF)