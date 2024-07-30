Sto. Niño statue allegedly sheds tears of blood in Barangay Basak Pardo

THE statue of the Child Jesus reportedly wept tears that appeared to be blood on Friday evening, July 26, 2024, in Sitio Tayud, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City.

The said occurrence, which reportedly lasted for about an hour, caused the residents to go to the house of image owner Charie Carulasa to voice their petitions to Sr. Sto. Niño.

Geraldine Carumba, 37, claimed that as she was sitting outside the store of 37-year-old Carulasa, a relative approached her and told her that the statue was shedding blood.

After entering Carulasa's home, she observed blood dripping from the image's left eye while the owner's daughter was cleaning it.

"Mihilak man ang Sr. Sto. Niño iyang walang mata mitulo ang luha! Gitrapuhan niya pero mipadayon sa pagdagayday ang luha" Geraldine said.

(Sto. Niño's left eye cried. I wiped it with a handkerchief, but it kept dripping down his face).

After hearing about the incident, neighbors started to flock to Carulasa's house; some were taking videos of the scene, while others were requesting healing.

However, the owner of the miraculous image left their house and moved to Alcoy town, leaving their property to the care of their sibling.

Mary Joy Tabar, 28, told SunStar Cebu that she wiped Sr. Sto. Niño's tears with her bare hands before he touched her ailing 3-month-old baby, who eventually got cured.

A one-year-old infant who had just been released from the hospital allegedly also experienced healing after being brought near the image.

The 68-year-old widower Soreto dela Cerna told SunStar Cebu that he kissed the image and asked Him to stop their houses from being demolished and to heal all the elderly people in their neighborhood of their illnesses.

However, 57-year-old Marianing Suerte called the incident as ‘fake.’

He said the person who said the statue was leaking blood was lying, and that there was a good chance that the image was poured with water.

"Sa akong kasinati-an giihi-an rana sa iring! Akong santos sa altar natingala ko nabasa pagsusi ihi man sa iring" remarked Suerte. (In my experience, a cat urinated on it, wetting the May Saint in the altar.)

(Based on my experience, I believe that a cat urinated on the image. My saint image in the altar also once got wet, and when I checked, I discovered it was a cat pee). (GPL, TPT)