‘Stop the Steal’: Orgs demand end to graft

THIRTY of the country’s biggest business, professional and civic organizations, including at least three based in Cebu, have issued a united call to end what they described as “shameful, unabated and excessive corruption” in government public works and infrastructure projects.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2025, the groups expressed outrage at officials in Congress, the Department of Public Works and Highways, local government units and even the Commission on Audit (COA), accusing them of betraying public trust by allowing systemic graft to flourish.

The groups warned that widespread corruption not only robs taxpayers but also deprives millions of Filipinos—especially those in poverty—of critical resources and opportunities for growth.

“These officials are betraying the public trust, committing a treasonous act against our people, and simply being unpatriotic and sinful,” the statement read.

The coalition is pressing for thorough investigations by an independent body, prosecution of guilty officials, recovery of stolen funds, and the blacklisting of businessmen and contractors who conspire with corrupt politicians.

“Our call is not just to moderate greed. We are saying: Please stop,” the statement read, stressing that genuine reforms and accountability are necessary to protect taxpayer money and restore trust in government.

Beyond the call for government accountability, the organizations are committed to concrete actions, including:

1. Helping to identify those who have been guilty of the conspiracy to steal from the people;

2. Participating in and supporting citizen and voter education campaigns to make the people aware of the evils of corruption and other malgovernance practices so that citizens can discern and elect officials who have good anti-corruption records;

3. Gathering evidence of corruption against officials in the government, particularly those in the DPWH, the LGUs and COA and their partners in crime in the private sector, so that appropriate criminal and civil cases can be filed against them;

4. Blacklisting the notorious businessmen and contractors who conspire with the corrupt politicians and officials, and never doing business with these people;

5. Leading the individual signing of the Integrity Pledge where, among others, the leader and the company he/she leads Shall Not Bribe any politician or government official in exchange for project approvals or favors; and

6. Encouraging the financial sector, particularly the banks and the Anti-Money Laundering Council, to be one with us in bringing out the money launderers and their unexplained wealth within legal and regulatory boundaries.

Signatories

The signatories were Alliance of Women for Action towards Reform; Alyansa ng Nagkakaisang Mamamayan; Association of CPAs for Sustainability Inc.; Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals; Cebu Business Club; Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Cebu Leads Foundation; Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands; Connected Women, Employers Confederation of the Philippines; Federation of Philippine Industries; Filipina CEO Circle; Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines; FinTech Alliance Philippines Green Edsa Movement; Iloilo Economic Development Foundation Inc.; Institute for Solidarity in Asia; Institute of Corporate Directors; Justice Reform Initiative; Management Association of the Philippines; Military and Uniformed Personnel for United Philippines; Nextgen Organization of Women Corporate Directors; People Management Association of the Philippines; Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc.; Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants; Philippine Women’s Economic Network; Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc.; Shareholders’ Association of the Philippines; and Women’s Business Council Philippines.

During the Development Budget Coordination Committee’s briefing, citing the Department of Finance data, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said ghost flood control projects have cost the Philippine economy an estimated P42.3 billion to P118.5 billion from 2023 to 2025.

This is equivalent to 95,000 to 266,000 jobs that could have benefited Filipinos. / KOC