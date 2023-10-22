StopGab, RubberStop, Confix start their season on high note

STOPGAP, RubberStop and Confix were victorious on the opening day of the Architects+Engineers Basketball Buildrite Cup 2023 on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the CPA Gym in Cebu City.

StopGap beat Handy Fix, 73-66, in the opening game of the tournament.

Dexy John Suico had a huge game with 20 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. Richie Bactol added 18 markers and five assists.

Gerald Lentorio led Handy Fix with 23 points, six boards, six assists and a steal, while Joseph Cabigas had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, RubberStop squeaked past SmartBond, 83-80.

Chris Alger Soroño exploded with 29 points and five boards, while Lemuel Nieves added 22 markers, seven rebounds and five steals.

Ivan Deo had a game-high of 39 points along four boards, four assists and four steals, while Zircon Bulawan contributed with 21 points and 11 rebounds in a losing effort by SmartBond.

Confix also walked away with a close 66-63 victory over Floortek.

Lolette Noynay led Confix with 15 markers, while Mon Xavier Dico tallied a double-double with 13 points and 13 boards along with three steals.

Jan Manalili and Julio Nuera had 16 points each for Floortek.