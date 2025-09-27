Stopping on Butuanon Bridge ‘may cause structural damage’

STOPPING on the Butuanon Bridge during red lights may soon be prohibited after engineers cautioned that the practice exposes the structure to dangerous “dead loads,” prompting authorities to call for an urgent inspection.

The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (Pice) Cebu chapter, in a June 29, 2025, letter to the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), warned that the bridge was designed to carry moving vehicles and not prolonged stationary traffic.

“The bridge is primarily intended for moving loads. While it can withstand occasional stops, the current pattern of vehicles halting on the bridge during red lights exposes it to excessive stationary stress,” wrote Pice Cebu president Dr. Belmore Mejares and past president Antonio Sanchez.

The engineers recommended that vehicles should not be allowed to idle on the bridge, warning that the repeated stress from stopped vehicles could compromise its structural integrity and shorten its service life.

Thousands of vehicles daily

The Butuanon Bridge spans the Butuanon River near the junction of U.N. Ave. and M.C. Briones St., in front of Pacific Mall. It serves as a key link for motorists heading south to Cebu City and accommodates thousands of vehicles daily, including cargo trucks and buses.

Traffic congestion at the intersection often forces vehicles to stop on the bridge for about 30 to 35 seconds per signal cycle. According to Pice, this practice produces “dead loads” that place added strain on the bridge’s structure.

DPWH steps in

Team head Hyll Retuya confirmed that the concern was raised during a recent traffic board meeting attended by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which has since committed to conduct a structural inspection.

Retuya said that a representative from the DPWH was present during the meeting and he was under the impression that the agency would proceed with the inspection. He noted that the bridge’s condition was among the issues raised and the DPWH representative had assured them that they would conduct an assessment and provide feedback.

Retuya noted that Pice’s concern focuses on southbound vehicles and those turning left toward U.N. Ave., which frequently stops on the bridge during red lights.

However, Retuya noted that the DPWH did not specify when the inspection of the bridge would take place.

Safety versus congestion

One of the solutions raised was to move the stop line back so vehicles would no longer queue on the bridge. However, Retuya admitted that such an adjustment could worsen congestion in the area.

“If vehicles are made to stop further back instead of on the bridge, the queue could stretch beyond the intersection, worsening traffic congestion,” he explained.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano also raised the concern with DPWH, stressing the need to balance road safety with the realities of heavy traffic flow.

Awaiting inspection results

As of now, DPWH has yet to release a formal report on the Butuanon Bridge’s condition. Team said it remains in close coordination with the agency while studying possible traffic schemes to prepare for any changes.

Retuya said they are ready to take action once the inspection is completed. He added that the matter has already been discussed with the mayor and they are hoping the DPWH can expedite its assessment.

Until then, motorists will continue to queue on the bridge during red lights, a routine practice now under scrutiny as engineers warn of its potential risks to one of Mandaue’s busiest structures. / ABC