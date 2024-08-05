Store loses groceries worth P30,000 to burglar in Naga

A SARI-SARI store in Purok Atis, Barangay Tuyan, City of Naga lost P30,000 worth of groceries to a burglar.

The burglary reportedly took place at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 4, and it was only discovered around 6:30 a.m. of the following day by store owner identified as Anthonette, 26.

Despite removing the memory card of CCTV inside the establishment so he could not be recognized, the culprit has been identified through the testimony of some witnesses.

Witnesses identified the suspect as alias Bong, from Sitio Tabtoy, Barangay Tuyan, Naga.

Anthonette said the suspect gained entry to the store by destroying its padlock. (DVG, TPT)