2 nabbed as police seize illegal LPG butane canisters, cigarettes

A STORE allegedly selling illegal butane canisters filled with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and smuggled cigarettes was raided by the tracker team of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office.

The raid happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Sitio Kagwangan, Barangay Tarong, Madridejos, Cebu.

During the operation, authorities arrested two individuals allegedly caught selling LPG-filled butane canisters. They were identified as alias Rowel, 30, and alias Justin, 37, both residents of the area.

Police confiscated butane canisters valued at more than P6,400, along with one 50-kilogram LPG tank.

Also seized were 13 boxes of United Menthol cigarettes, each containing 50 reams, with an estimated value of P1.4 million, and 16 boxes of Bosston cigarettes worth about P1.6 million.

The operation was launched after the 1st PMFC received information that the store was selling illegal butane canisters without authorization from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Authorities then conducted monitoring, surveillance, and evaluation before carrying out a buy-bust.

The operation was led by the 1st PMFC under Police Captain John Kennedy Pajantoy, under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Ruel Burlat, in coordination with the Madridejos Municipal Police Station, resulting in the confiscation of the illegal LPG-filled butane canisters and smuggled cigarettes.

Police are preparing to file charges against the two suspects for violating Section 40 of Republic Act 11592 (Illegal Selling and Refilling of LPG/Butane) and Section 1401 of Republic Act 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Madridejos Municipal Police Station. (AYB)