Stores warned to give exact change or pay up

STORES and vendors must provide the correct change to their customers, or they will face penalties once the proposed Anti-Shortchange Ordinance of Cebu City is passed and enacted.

The draft ordinance, introduced by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, strictly prohibits shortchanging under any circumstance. The City Government’s policy is to protect consumer welfare by ensuring customers receive the exact change due from all commercial transactions.

The measure seeks to safeguard consumers’ financial rights while upholding ethical business practices.

Shortchanging is defined as the act of giving less than the exact change without prior explanation or consent. This remains a violation even with a promise to deliver the change later.

The proposed measure prohibits giving change in any form other than the present currency. Commercial establishments are not allowed to ask consumers for permission to be exempted from the rule for any reason, including a lack of small bills or coins.

Penalties and enforcement

A first offense carries a written warning and mandatory consumer rights orientation. A second offense incurs a P1,000 fine and a citation ticket. Third offenses are punishable by a P3,000 fine and a temporary three-day suspension of the business permit. Subsequent offenses warrant a P5,000 fine and a recommendation for the revocation of the business permit.

All business establishments must install visible signage at the point of sale. The sign must state: “Please demand your exact change. Shortchanging is prohibited.”

The Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) is tasked with monitoring and enforcement. The BPLO will coordinate with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Cebu City Market Authority, specifically for markets. Barangay officials may also be deputized to receive complaints.

Consumers may file complaints through the BPLO, the DTI Cebu City Field Office, Barangay Business Help Desks, designated online portals, or the Office of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Chairman, Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship. / EHP