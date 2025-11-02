Storm Tino threatens quake-ravaged north

THE immediate danger of tropical storm Tino (international name Kalmaegi) is clear, yet the event itself illuminates a deeper, ongoing crisis: how a region recovers from one disaster while simultaneously bracing for the next. The storm is not simply a weather event; it is a profound test of the structural and social resilience of northern Cebu, which is still reeling from a devastating magnitude 6.9 earthquake in September.

The province is mobilizing for Tino, which the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) expects to make landfall in Poro, Camotes Islands, by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. The weather bureau forecasts the storm to intensify, possibly reaching peak winds of 150 to 155 kilometers per hour (km/h) and raising the highest possible wind signal to Signal No. 4 in Central Visayas. Such winds are predicted to cause significant damage to light structures, uproot trees and cause widespread power interruptions.

Quick recap of the approaching storm

Tropical storm Tino was estimated at 815 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and moving west-northwestward at 30 km/h. Pagasa weather specialist Joseph Merlas warned that residents in coastal areas must be alert for possible storm surges. In anticipation of these destructive winds and heavy rains, local government units (LGUs) across Cebu have been placed on heightened alert, implementing preemptive measures, including mass trip cancellations by shipping lines like Lite Shipping and OceanJet across the Visayas.

Big picture context: The compounding crisis

This event forces Cebu to confront the reality of disaster layering. Tropical storm Tino is not hitting a stable region; it is targeting an area already traumatized and physically destabilized by the September earthquake.

The situation in northern towns — Bogo City, Medellin, San Remigio and Sogod — is uniquely challenging because the storm’s impact will layer new crises onto existing vulnerabilities:

Destruction of Temporary Shelters: Winds and rain threaten to destroy the fragile “Tent Cities” and makeshift homes used by thousands of earthquake-displaced families.

Secondary Hazards: Rainfall increases the risk of landslides and flooding in areas with already weakened soil structure.

Structural Integrity: Strong winds pose an extreme threat to structures that sustained minor cracks from the quake but were temporarily deemed safe for use, such as the school classrooms being converted into evacuation centers.

This dual-threat scenario severely complicates the ongoing, long-term recovery and diverts crucial resources back to immediate relief and rescue.

Why the safety of evacuees matters most

The core stake in this crisis is the safety of the earthquake-displaced population, who must undergo a second, rapid relocation.

Evacuating the Displaced: In Bogo City, Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez reported the early evacuation of 163 families from the town’s Tent City to the Bogo Sports Complex, adhering to Red Cross policy which bans residing in tents during a storm. In Medellin, Mayor Edwin Salimbangon confirmed officials are identifying classrooms in schools with minor cracks — deemed safe by structural engineers — to house evacuees. The tents, which had offered a sliver of stability, will be re-erected only after the storm passes.

Testing Emergency Capacity: Mayors Martinez (Bogo) and Lissa Marie Durano-Streegan (Sogod) confirmed preparations began weeks ago, recognizing the added complexity due to the quake. This includes conducting pre-disaster risk assessments, holding coordination meetings and prepositioning essential resources such as food packs, rescue equipment and medical teams.

Voices and perspectives

Local officials are highlighting the operational shift required by the overlapping disasters:

Mayor Martinez noted that the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake “has made the current situation more challenging” for storm preparations.

Mayor Salimbangon detailed the necessity of finding alternative safe shelter for those “living in makeshift tents and outside their homes.”

The town of San Remigio underscored the critical nature of the moment in a public announcement, confirming that officials are on heightened alert for heavy rainfall and strong winds amid aftershocks of the September earthquake.

Analysis sections

Why information and logistics are key

The Municipality of Tabogon has prioritized clear communication, reminding residents to source information only from credible sources like the LGU, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Pagasa. In Cebu City, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is prioritizing logistics, repositioning rescue personnel and preparing emergency tools. The City is also activating analog radios to ensure communication continuity in case digital systems fail, a contingency essential during major weather events. Councilor Dave Tumulak stressed the need for tight coordination among response clusters — health, logistics and communications — for faster, more effective deployment.

How livelihoods are protected

Specific, detailed advisories were issued to protect the area’s primary economic sectors from secondary damage.

Farmers were advised to immediately harvest remaining crops such as corn and vegetables and store them in a safe, dry place.

Livestock owners were urged to move animals to elevated, secure areas and prepare sufficient food and water.

Fishermen were strictly advised to avoid fishing or venturing into the sea and to safeguard equipment while ensuring their fish cages and ponds are sturdy.

The impact on public life

Beyond immediate danger, the approaching storm has already impacted public services. The City Government of Cebu has temporarily suspended the registration of senior citizens at the City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, with new schedules to be announced after the weather improves. The widespread cancellation of sea trips by Lite Shipping and OceanJet across the region also severely cuts off inter-island travel and commerce.

What comes next

The immediate watch is the intensification and exact path of Tino leading up to its predicted landfall on Nov. 4. For northern Cebu, the next crucial step after the storm passes will be the re-assessment of quake-damaged structures that served as temporary evacuation centers, and the rapid re-establishment of temporary shelters (Tent Cities) for displaced families, all while managing the expected aftermath of flooding and storm damage. The ability of Cebu's LGUs to manage this second crisis will define the trajectory of the post-earthquake recovery for the coming months.