Stranded ship removed from area

THE ship that ran aground in Sitio Sidlakan, Caubian Island in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, has been pulled out of the area to prevent further damage and risk in the nearby community.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan told reporters on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, that the City Government has authorized the removal of the stranded ship, following coordination with the vessel’s representative and an executive decision.

Caubian Barangay Councilor Kathy Meyers confirmed that the vessel, identified as the landing craft tank Golden Star 7, was pulled out at around 12:55 a.m on Tuesday.

According to Chan, the ship was removed because its anchor had been stolen, leaving it vulnerable to shifting and potentially causing additional damage to the seawall.

Chan said the ship’s owner has committed to covering any damages caused by the vessel and has signed a formal agreement with the City Legal Office. / DPC