Strap: A decade of influence in Cebu's skate scene

While fast-fashion juggernauts mimic streetwear without truly understanding the outcast world of skaters, the skateboarding community still struggles with a lack of support, recognition and infrastructure needed to break free from stereotypes.

Going strong for a decade now — through all the highs and lows of different skateparks in the metropolis — this beloved Cebu-based skatewear brand has always put skaters first. No community has turned the city’s most unlovable corners into sites of games, flips, and tricks like the one Strap has built.

Beginning

Strap, short for Street Apparel, was founded by Edel Tribiana in 2013. Edel has been a skater since the early 2000s. In a time when bold graphics and eye-catching designs ruled the scene, Strap wanted to be the “ugly duckling” — but in the best way possible.

“I asked Cliff to make photographic shirts and that was our first concept and the first hit,” said Edel, Strap chief executive officer and creative director.

After conceptualizing that they wanted something that represented skaters of Cebu, Strap brand manager, Cliff Rigor, snapped a photo of a skater tearing it up at Magellan’s Cross. Little did they know, that shot was the start of Strap’s dive into the skatewear scene.

A decade later, Strap hasn’t forgotten where they started.

“The secret sauce is to adapt well with the changing trends. As someone who witnessed the evolution of the local skating scene, I understand how skaters are the artistic outlets for so many big brands worldwide,” said Edel. Cliff also explained that skatewear sets trends because it’s an artistic outlet in itself. Skaters are always out there, doing their thing.

Beyond the skateboarding scene, Strap also champions the skilled seamstresses who form the backbone of their production. With a legacy of watching his mom sew growing up, Edel is definitely guided by expert hands.