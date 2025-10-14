Strategist warns PH of risks in US dependence

GLOBAL strategist Brian To warned that the Philippines’ growing military and economic dependence on the United States (US) could expose it to geopolitical shocks if US-China tensions escalate.

In remarks that drew laughter and alarm from a Cebu audience, To said the country has “no money to defend itself” and risks being caught between superpowers.

“We didn’t invite the Chinese, we didn’t invite the Russians, but we did invite the US— and we’re very comfortable receiving their money,” he said.

To noted that Washington’s expansion of Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites in the Philippines underscores Manila’s reliance on US support.

“We’ve become a straw man,” he said. “We can’t even afford to go to war.”

He cautioned that a potential shift in US policy under Donald Trump could disrupt remittance flows, which account for about 14 percent of the Philippine gross domestic product.

“If Trump turns on the Filipinos, we’re doomed,” he said.

To urged leaders to build economic and defense resilience through innovation and trade diversification.

“We can’t act like second-class citizens forever. Let’s be creative, not dependent,” he said.

The Philippines has faced increasing tension with China over the West Philippine Sea amid a series of confrontations involving Chinese coast guard vessels. / KOC