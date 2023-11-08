Strato Builders lose to Artera in MCBL

ARTERA rode a hot start to defeat the Strato Builders, 90-82, in the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) Season 9 last Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Roadstar Sports Gymnasium.

Artera just could not miss and zoomed off to a massive 33-point lead, 47-14, to set the tone for the one-sided match. Rumar Ponce led Artera with 19 points, while Ranel Cortes tallied 15 points and eight rebounds. Dunn Labata added 13 markers, eight assists and six boards.

In other games, the CAT 8Traders downed Vestre Ventures, 105-93. The high-flying Albert Ardiente had 24 points, six boards, six assists and two steals to lead CAT 8Traders to victory.

John Velasco also chimed in with his 16 points, six boards and seven assists, even as Jan Javellana tallied 15 markers.

The Deon Motors also nabbed a 94-89 win over the Aishtero Bullies. Gideon Cabatingan had 23 points, nine boards and five assists for Deon Motors.