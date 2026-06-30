Stray bullet incidents in Lapu-Lapu prompt firing range suspension

FOLLOWING reports on a series of stray bullet incidents in Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan has ordered the temporary suspension of a firing range inside the base of Naval Forces Central (Navforcen) pending inspection and compliance with registration requirements.

The suspension took effect on Monday, June 29, 2026, after a dialogue among Navforcen officials, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and barangay officials. The meeting followed a letter from Chan seeking clarification over concerns that stray bullets linked to three incidents in June may have originated from the military facility.

Navforcen reportedly agreed to suspend operations at its firing range until it complies with the PNP’s registration and accreditation requirements, Chan said during a media interview on Tuesday, June 30.

Incidents

According to earlier reports from Balitang Bisdak, the first incident occurred on June 2 when a 9mm bullet landed on the roof of a house in Purok Caimito. A second incident on June 11 involved a .45-pistol bullet that struck a home’s window, wall and cabinet.

The third incident was reported on June 22 in Purok Atis, where a 9mm bullet hit the wall of a house.

According to a post from the City Information Office (CIO), Canjulao Barangay Captain Nestor Paypa said they inspected the area on June 22 after receiving complaints from residents and found what they believed was an operational firing range inside the Navforcen camp.

Inspection ordered

After the meeting, Chan directed the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office to conduct an ocular inspection of the facility. She also instructed the Business Permits and Licensing Office to verify its permits and registration.

In the same CIO post, Regional Civil Security Unit 7 Director Col. Elmer Cinco said all firing ranges, including those inside government facilities, must be registered with the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Cinco said the firing range has a standard 12-foot backstop and faces a mangrove area, although additional safety measures will depend on recommendations made after the inspection.

Chan said the suspension will remain until the facility complies with the required regulations.

Navforcen, she said, also committed to adding safety measures, including increasing the height of the firing range barrier or perimeter to reduce the risk of stray bullets reaching nearby communities.

“The safety of the public is our priority. I do not want any resident to get hurt,” Chan said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

She said barangay officials will recommend what assistance should be provided to households whose properties were damaged by the stray bullets. / GWENYTH P. BORGONIA, UV INTERN