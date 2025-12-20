Stray dog death raises pet care concerns

THE Lapu-Lapu City Veterinary Office (CVO) has called on residents to practice responsible pet ownership, reminding animal owners of their obligations under the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007 or Republic Act 9482.

CVO Veterinarian II John Carlo Sumagang in an interview on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, said pet owners are mandated by law to ensure proper care, vaccination, and registration of their animals.

He said that beyond these requirements, owners must also ensure their animals are properly controlled and maintained to prevent them from causing harm, nuisance, or disturbance to other homeowners and the wider community.

The advisory follows a Dec. 11 incident in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, where Whitey—a stray dog with no known owner but possibly previously owned—died from severe head trauma after allegedly being struck multiple times by a man.

The 43-year-old father said he acted out of paternal instinct after Whitey chased his daughter, who had previously been bitten by another dog. The incident gained widespread public attention when a video circulated online, prompting concern from animal welfare advocates.

Measures

Sumagang acknowledged that stray dogs remain a persistent concern in many communities across Lapu-Lapu City.

He said residents may coordinate directly with the CVO, which is always ready to respond to requests from residents and barangays for assistance in handling stray or unwanted dogs on the streets.

Stray animals that are collected are subjected to proper procedures such as rehabilitation, observation, and possible adoption, or other lawful means of disposition in accordance with the Animal Welfare Act and the Anti-Rabies Act.

In urgent cases, particularly during office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., animal control officers are immediately dispatched.

Incidents involving dog bites or animals suspected of having rabies require immediate action. Such animals are impounded and placed under observation to prevent further risk and to ease fear within the community.

Training

The CVO also highlighted its ongoing efforts to train animal handlers in barangays and subdivisions in humane animal control practices.

While some subdivisions had previously undergone training, Sumagang said these programs were temporarily halted due to animal welfare issues encountered during implementation, as well as reports of alleged violations circulating online.

As a result, the CVO suspended the authority of certain groups to conduct animal control operations. Training programs initially conducted in 2021 or 2022 were stopped, but the CVO confirmed that retraining resumed in 2025.

At the barangay level, Barangays Pusok, Pangan-an, and San Vicente already have trained personnel. The CVO plans to replicate the program in other areas by 2026. / DPC