‘Street Fighter’ cast debuts first sneak peek at Game Awards

THE cast of the upcoming “Street Fighter” film surprised attendees at the Game Awards on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 with the first sneak peek at the movie, including a first look at all 17 iconic characters.
The reveal included a teaser video and newly released character photos from the 2026 feature film.
In attendance were cast members Noah Centineo (Ken), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai (Akuma), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Cody Rhodes (Guile), Andrew Schulz (Dan), Vidyut Jammwal (Dhalsim), Orville Peck (Vega), Olivier Richters (Zangief), Rayna Vallandingham (Juli), Mel Jarson (Cammy) and Jason Momoa, who plays Blanka and serves as producer.
“Street Fighter” is set to open exclusively in cinemas in 2026. / PR S