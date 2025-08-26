Stria seeks lifting of suspension order

THE management of The Stria, a luxury condominium and resort project in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island, has asked the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB 7) to “immediately lift” the suspension of its environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

It also urged the EMB 7 to recall any cease and desist orders against the resort project.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, the management said the project “aligns with the sustainable progress of Santa Fe” and should be allowed to continue.

The Stria maintained that its development complies with legal and environmental standards and that the claims against it are without merit.

Project defense

The management said its defense rests on the classification of the land, which it described as alienable and disposable and not part of the Bantayan Island Wilderness Area (Biwa) protected zone.

The Biwa General Management Plan, approved by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in 2015, excludes alienable and disposable lands from the National Integrated Protected Areas System.

The Stria also said the ECC issued for the project does not contain height limitations and that the resolution cited as the basis for its suspension is invalid.

Support

The firm cited support from the Santa Fe Municipal Government through Ordinance 14-2023, which allows the construction of an 11-story mixed-use project, and Resolution 83-2022, which endorsed the development to national agencies.

It also argued that the height restriction under DENR Administrative Order 2009-09 is not mandatory.

The company said the project conforms with the National Building Code of the Philippines and questioned the environmental basis for a 10-meter height limit, calling it arbitrary.

It added that a sewage treatment facility is being installed to address wastewater concerns.

Alleged work continues

Despite the suspension, construction activities at The Stria allegedly continued.

Local station JCAD Radio 97.3 FM reported on Friday, Aug. 23, that workers were seen unloading sacks of cement at the site. The station posted two videos, although neither clearly showed active construction.

The DENR, EMB 7, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa earlier ordered on Aug. 18 the ordered the suspension of all works at the resort project. / CDF