Strickland beats pool legends ‘Bata,’ ‘Django’

LEGEND. Earl Strickland (center) beats Francisco “Django” Bustamante for the WNT Legends title. He and Ralf Souquet also beat Bustamante and Efren “Bata” Reyes in the doubles championship. / Photo from Matchroom Facebook page
EARL “The Pearl” Strickland captured the WNT Legends title after defeating Francisco “Django” Bustamante, 11-6, in the final on Friday at Gateway Mall in Cubao.

Strickland carried his strong form from the previous day, racing to a 4-0 lead before regaining control late. After Bustamante tied the match at five racks apiece, the American surged ahead for a 9-6 advantage.

Bustamante struggled to regain momentum, leaving an open 2-ball on Rack 15 before missing on the 8 in the following rack. Strickland capitalized, calmly pocketing the final balls to seal the victory.

The championship match capped a thrilling three-day event that featured four of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Meanwhile, Ralf “The Kaiser” Souquet secured third place with an 11-9 win over Efren “Bata” Reyes. Reyes committed a costly error on Rack 20 when he ran out of time while lining up a shot on the 5-ball, allowing Souquet ball in hand to close out the rack.

Strickland and Souquet completed a dominant showing by also winning the doubles title, edging Reyes and Bustamante, 5-4, to sweep all the tournament honors. / RSC

