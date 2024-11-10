Strict compliance of disability guidelines urged

A LOCAL legislator has urged medical institutions to strictly comply with guidelines set by the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) to indicate the doctor’s field of specialization in the issuance of documents related to a person with disability (PWD) identification card (ID).

Cebu City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, in a text message on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, said employees at the Persons with Disabilities Affairs Office almost always encounter medical certificates signed by doctors without indicating their field of specialization.

He said this has been subject to abuses, such as citing non-existent disabilities.

In a resolution approved during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, Cuenco requested the Cebu City Medical Center, the City Health Department and other recognized medical institutions within Cebu City to strictly comply with the NCDA guidelines.

Title IV of NCDA Administrative Order 001-2021 mandates that applicants with non-apparent disabilities submit a certificate of disability issued by specialists or appropriate physicians from the city, municipal, or regional health offices or any recognized private medical institutions who have competencies to assess non-apparent disabilities.

A non-apparent disability is a kind of disability that is not physically visible.

Cuenco said in the resolution that examples of non-apparent disabilities that require specialist certification include hearing disability, intellectual disability, learning impairment, mental disability, psychological disability, blindness, speech impairment and chronic diseases.

When asked if the resolution was in relation to the PWD ID issue he raised last May regarding able-bodied individuals obtaining PWD IDs, he said “in a way.”

However, he clarified that the resolution’s primary purpose is to conform to NCDA guidelines.

In a previous SunStar report, Cuenco learned about the PWD ID scheme during a dinner in Los Angeles. Apparently, the best friend of his nephew’s wife was able to avail herself of a PWD ID.

After returning from his vacation, Cuenco started his investigation.

He learned that one personnel working in the mayor’s office who was not qualified to have a PWD ID had one. He said the personnel had a blank ID with the mayor’s signature.

To get a PWD ID, the applicant must prepare a voter’s ID, fill out the application form, provide a doctor’s or physician’s certification and provide a birth certificate if the applicant is a minor. / JPS