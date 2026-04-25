Strict emergency vehicle rules sought after tragic flyover crash

A FATAL road crash involving a barangay ambulance on the Archbishop Reyes Ave. flyover in Cebu City and killing 18-year-old student Braille Nichole Kwek has prompted sweeping calls for stricter safety protocols, mandatory retraining and policy reforms for emergency vehicle operations in both Cebu City and Mandaue City.

In Cebu City, a proposed resolution filed by Councilor Joel Garganera seeks to require mandatory refresher training for all barangay ambulance drivers and emergency personnel. The program would be conducted in coordination with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Land Transportation Office, Highway Patrol Group and the Cebu City Police Office.

The measure focuses on reinforcing compliance with traffic laws, defensive driving and proper emergency vehicle operation amid concerns that some responders lack adequate preparation for high-risk situations. The April 14 crash allegedly involved an ambulance counterflowing on the flyover before colliding with a motorcycle.

Broader coverage

Several councilors pushed to broaden the proposal. Councilor Harold Go suggested covering all ambulance drivers citywide, while Councilors Alvin Arcilla and Dave Tumulak proposed including other emergency-related vehicles such as patient transport units.

Councilor Francis Esparis specifically warned against counterflowing on flyovers, citing poor visibility and a high risk of head-on collisions. He stressed that ground-level roads are generally safer for these vehicles.

Policy review

Tumulak also proposed installing “no overtaking” signs on flyovers, while Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival ordered a review of emergency vehicle policies. This includes determining whether ambulances and fire trucks should continue using elevated roads.

Archival also pointed out gaps in traffic monitoring, particularly the lack of closed-circuit television coverage on flyovers, and revealed plans to allocate funding for improved surveillance.

The incident has led to legal action. The victim’s family filed a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against the ambulance driver, along with additional charges for injuries and property damage.

Mandaue City response

In response to the same tragedy, Mandaue City has already moved forward with reforms. The City Council approved Resolution 397-2026, mandating safety seminars and refresher training for all ambulance and emergency vehicle drivers.

The program will be implemented by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue in coordination with the City’s disaster risk office, hospital and barangays.

Councilor Eugene Andaya, who co-authored the measure with Councilor Dante Borbajo, emphasized that the crash highlights a broader issue where some emergency drivers mistakenly believe they are exempt from traffic laws when responding to emergencies. He stressed that drivers must still obey traffic signals and road rules regardless of urgency.

Mandatory training

The mandatory training in Mandaue will cover both public and private emergency drivers, including new hires. It aims to reinforce discipline, road awareness and safe driving practices.

Across both cities, officials are aligning on a common goal of ensuring that emergency response does not come at the cost of public safety. They emphasized that urgency must be balanced with strict adherence to traffic laws to prevent further loss of life. / CAV, ABC