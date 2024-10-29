Strict guidelines set for Lapu-Lapu seaborne parade

TO ENSURE a safe seaborne parade, the Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office (CTO) has set strict guidelines in preparation for the 289th feast day in honor of Nuestra Señora de Regla (Our Lady of the Rule).

CTO head Garry Lao told reporters on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, that participants joining the seaborne procession on Nov. 12 must secure a special permit and identification card (ID) issued by the tourism office.

Lao emphasized that obtaining the special permit is required, as it grants participants access to the specific route from Cordova town to Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City.

“So far, four participants have already registered for special permits and other barangays are expected to follow,” said Lao in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Lao clarified that the CTO will handle the processing of special permits and interested applicants need only submit their registration forms free of charge to the office on or before Nov. 6.

Capacity

A private shipping company has committed to carry the image of Nuestra Señora de Regla throughout the seaborne parade on Nov. 12. The vessel has a capacity of 160 people.

However, the Philippine Coast Guard has limited the number of passengers to 120, or 70 percent of the vessel’s capacity, Lao said.

This measure, which enforces a strict “No ID, No Entry” policy, aims to ensure the safety of passengers aboard the vessel.

The Virgen dela Regla staff will receive 40 IDs out of the 120 available slots, representatives from Cordova will receive about 20 and the City Government will reserve the remaining IDs.

“We must be very strict about who boards the vessel because the image is present,” Lao said.

All 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu are expected to have five participating vessels each for the seaborne procession.

In their registration forms, barangays must declare the number of boats they will use and specify the number of people on board, according to Lao.

The tourism office will provide IDs for registered participants.

This year’s theme for the feast is “Entrusting Ourselves to God through Fervent Prayer with Mary, Our Lady of the Rule.” / DPC