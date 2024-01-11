Strict security protocols in place for Sinulog sa Lalawigan

STRICT security measures will be implemented during the Sinulog sa Lalawigan at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

According to Colonel Percival Zorilla, the chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), more than a thousand police, military, coast guard, and drug enforcement personnel will be stationed along the Sinulog route from the Capitol to the CCSC to guard tourists, visitors, and the dancing contingents.

During the meeting called by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Wednesday, January 10, Lieutenant Colonel Danilo Yema Jr., the head of the Operations Management Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, revealed that starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, they will start enforcing tight security at the venue.

The security personnel will be deployed along the 1.85-k.m. route all the way inside the CCSC at 1 p.m. or two hours before the start of the event.

The security personnel will be divided into four groups.

The 600-meter stretch from the Capitol to Fuente Osmeña will be guarded by 196 troops; 200 men will be deployed from Fuente Osmeña to the corner of Urgello Street; 196 troops will guard the intersection of Urgello Street and RR Landon Street; and 240 men will be assigned inside the CCSC.

In line with the event, the Capitol will set up a Multi-Agency Command Center for activity overview.

Meanwhile, the judging stations for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan street dancing competition will be located in three locations, as declared by the Cebu Provincial Government.

These can be found in a renowned hotel along Osmeña Boulevard, at the Fuente Osmeña Circle, and at the corner of Don Jose Avila Street.

In order to prevent mishaps that could endanger both the performers and bystanders, Governor Garcia had requested the Bus Rapid Transit project officials to remove construction materials and debris from the streets. (With TPT)