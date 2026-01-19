‘Strict’ waste segregation in Mandaue

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced that the City will enforce strict waste segregation at the barangay level to optimize the use of its transfer station and private hauling services.

Under the new system, biodegradable waste will be composted at the Mandaue Green Learning Park (MGLP) to reduce hauling costs which are based on waste weight, while only residual waste will be

transported by the City’s hauler to the Asian Energy landfill in Consolacion town.

“The barangay trucks will not go to Asian Energy. Our accredited hauler will be the one transporting the waste,” he said.

Ouano explained that the City will hire a private hauler with the required environmental transfer permit to manage waste disposal.

He said there will be no direct contract between the City Government and Asian Energy, as all hauling will be handled through the contracted service provider.

The City is still finalizing the contract and is currently reviewing quotations from other contractors to ensure cost efficiency, said Ouano. He noted that so far, the City’s current hauler offered lower rates compared to others.

The mayor also cited logistical challenges at the Asian Energy landfill, particularly the steep terrain in Consolacion, which makes direct hauling difficult and unsafe, especially for poorly maintained vehicles.

“Vehicles can struggle, especially if they are not in good condition,” said Ouano.

He stressed the need for strict enforcement of waste segregation at the barangay level, warning that garbage collection may be suspended if residents fail to comply.

“We told them that if segregation is not strictly enforced, we will no longer collect their waste,” the Mayor said.

Ouano said the City has returned to its regular garbage collection schedule, with residual waste collected on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays; while biodegradable waste is collected on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

However, he said the schedule may be adjusted depending on the situation.

“If this does not work, we may collect waste everyday for the next one to two weeks. We will adjust and adapt as needed,” he said. / ABC