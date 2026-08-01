Stricter screening of PUJ drivers ordered

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 has ordered Transport Service Entities (TSEs) in Central Visayas to tighten the screening and monitoring of drivers and conductors following reports linking some public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers in Cebu City to an alleged drug dealer.

In an order dated Wednesday, July 29, 2026, LTFRB 7 Director Abosamen Matuan directed all TSEs to immediately review, strengthen and strictly enforce their recruitment, selection and hiring procedures for public utility vehicle personnel.

“All TSEs operating within Region 7 are hereby directed to immediately re-examine, strengthen, and strictly enforce their recruitment, selection, and hiring protocols for all drivers and conductors,” Matuan said.

“Negligence in personnel management compromises the safety of the commuting public and will not be tolerated,” he added.

The agency said the allegations were directed at specific individuals, but emphasized that any involvement of public transport personnel in illegal drug activities could endanger passengers, undermine public welfare and damage the credibility of the public transportation system.

SunStar Cebu reported on July 24 that a woman was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, for allegedly selling illegal drugs.

The suspect allegedly told authorities that most of her customers were drivers, including those operating modern PUJs on routes in Cebu City.

Mandatory standards

Under the order, TSEs must ensure that all public utility vehicle personnel comply with mandatory requirements before and during deployment, including verifying valid professional driver’s licenses and securing the required clearances from the NBI and the Philippine National Police.

Operators must also ensure that drivers and conductors are physically and mentally fit to safely operate public utility vehicles. They are likewise required to conduct thorough background checks to verify that prospective and current personnel have no involvement in illegal drug activities or other unlawful acts.

The order also emphasized that holding a franchise or

certificate of public convenience carries both a legal and moral responsibility to provide safe and reliable public transportation.

As part of this responsibility, operators must maintain continuous and active supervision of their drivers and conductors, including while they are at terminals and along their assigned routes.

TSEs are likewise strongly encouraged to establish and maintain random drug testing programs for all active personnel to help keep the public transport system free from illegal drugs.

LTFRB 7 said transport entities are expected to take proactive measures to uphold these standards and ensure that the region’s public transportation system remains “safe, reliable, and drug-free.” / DPC