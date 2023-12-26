Strip mall installs solar system

LITE Properties Corp. has partnered with Greenheat Corp. of Manila to install a 99 kilowatt-peak grid-tied, roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system at Lite Port Center Strip Mall on Gallares St. in Poblacion 2, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The contract signing, which took place at Lite Ferries Corporate Building in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City in October 2023, signified a commitment to clean and sustainable energy practices of Lite Properties Corp., positioning Lite Port Center Mall as a beacon of environmental responsibility in Tagbilaran City.

The installation of the solar system is expected to significantly contribute to Lite Port Center’s energy needs, reducing its carbon footprint. This initiative also sets an example for other businesses in the region to inject sustainability into their business operations.

“This partnership marked a crucial step towards a greener future, demonstrating that businesses can thrive while actively participating in the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions,” Lite Properties said in a press statement.

Lite Properties Corp. owns and manages Lite Port Center strip mall and is a subsidiary of Lite Shipping Corp.