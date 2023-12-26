Cebu

Strip mall installs solar system

CONTRACT SIGNING. Present during the contract signing for the 99 kilowatt-peak solar photovoltaic system at Lite Port Center Strip Mall in October 2023 are (seated from left) Rochelle Brigitte Abutazil, officer-in-charge of Lite Properties Corp.; Juancho Victor Durian, business developer of Greenheat Corp.; Lucio Roger Lim Jr., president of Lite Properties Corp. ; and Antonio Mataya Jr., sales engineer of Greenheat Corp. They were joined by (standing from left) representatives from Lite Properties Corp. Rex Dominic Tero, resident engineer; Johnrick Gregorio, mall manager; and Bummy Jane Jumangit, resident engineer; and Greenheat Corp. sales manager Rey Cristobal.
CONTRACT SIGNING. Present during the contract signing for the 99 kilowatt-peak solar photovoltaic system at Lite Port Center Strip Mall in October 2023 are (seated from left) Rochelle Brigitte Abutazil, officer-in-charge of Lite Properties Corp.; Juancho Victor Durian, business developer of Greenheat Corp.; Lucio Roger Lim Jr., president of Lite Properties Corp. ; and Antonio Mataya Jr., sales engineer of Greenheat Corp. They were joined by (standing from left) representatives from Lite Properties Corp. Rex Dominic Tero, resident engineer; Johnrick Gregorio, mall manager; and Bummy Jane Jumangit, resident engineer; and Greenheat Corp. sales manager Rey Cristobal. LITE PROPERTIES

LITE Properties Corp. has partnered with Greenheat Corp. of Manila to install a 99 kilowatt-peak grid-tied, roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system at Lite Port Center Strip Mall on Gallares St. in Poblacion 2, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The contract signing, which took place at Lite Ferries Corporate Building in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City in October 2023, signified a commitment to clean and sustainable energy practices of Lite Properties Corp., positioning Lite Port Center Mall as a beacon of environmental responsibility in Tagbilaran City.

The installation of the solar system is expected to significantly contribute to Lite Port Center’s energy needs, reducing its carbon footprint. This initiative also sets an example for other businesses in the region to inject sustainability into their business operations.

“This partnership marked a crucial step towards a greener future, demonstrating that businesses can thrive while actively participating in the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions,” Lite Properties said in a press statement.

Lite Properties Corp. owns and manages Lite Port Center strip mall and is a subsidiary of Lite Shipping Corp.

solar system
Strip mall

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph