Strive CCA captures 32 medals in jiu-jitsu tourney

DESPITE fielding a small team, Strive Cebu Combat Academy (CCA) had an impressive haul of 32 medals in the FlipSports International Jiu-jitsu Open 2024 over the weekend at the Gaisano Mall of Cebu.

Strive CCA bagged 18 gold medals, 10 silvers and five bronzes in the two-day tournament last Aug. 10 and 11.

Purple belts Jamie Boy Fabula (Masters Lightweight division) and Rey Colina (Masters Ultra Heavyweight) led the small team of homegrown talents with three gold medals each.

MMA fighter EJ Patron had a double gold medal finish by dominating the blue belt roosterweight weight class in the Gi and No-Gi categories, while Alfred Alega also finished with two golds in the Adult Heavyweight division.

Sam Saberon, Matthew Ona, Stachys Gallenero, Janani Agbayani, Gabriel Jayme, Baby Jane Genovia, Ramjess Colina and Ritchel Colina won a gold medal apiece in their respective divisions.

Jessa Quiachon and Rhoy Colina settled for a silver and bronze medals in their respective categories. Carlo Miller also got a silver medal, while MMA warrior Josh Ybañez also got a bronze.

“I am just happy with the result. We are a small team but we made sure that everyone gets to display their skills in jiujitsu. I am hoping to get more exposure for my fighters in the next competitions locally and internationally,” Strive CCA head trainer and former sportswriter Lemuel Maglinte told SunStar Cebu.

The event featured some of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the region and also featured athletes from all over the Philippines and parts of Asia.

Strive CCA is a small gym located in Mandaue City under the mentorship of Maglinte. Strive CCA is connected with Las Vegas-based BJJ Jiu-Jitsu Methods of renowned second-degree blackbelt and world champion Rene Lopez. / EKA