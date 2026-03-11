Strive CCA kids shine with big wins at Cebu Jiu-Jitsu Open

THE new kids’ team of Strive Cebu Combat Academy (CCA) made an exciting debut at the 2026 Cebu International Jiu-Jitsu Open over the weekend at the G Mall Atrium.

Even though it was their first tournament, the Strive kids impressed everyone by winning four golds, six silvers, and seven bronze medals.

Leading the charge was Andersen Ybañez, who scored a gold medal with an amazing first-round submission of Manila’s Santiago Lausa in the light-featherweight grey belt division.

Other kids who also brought home gold medals for Strive were Philip Lamparas, Liuzorro Uphill, and Saige Gunthorpes.

“For the past years, the team focused on adults and masters competitors, but this time we formed a kids team,” said Strive CCA head coach Lemuel Maglinte. “I am so happy because our young grapplers proved they can perform really well.”

Silver medal winners for the kids included Margarette Chiong, Liam Dsouza, Deon Quiachon, Jordenne Costelo, Ziven Uphill, and Gavin Tradio. Bronze medalists were Minhoo Seo, Jihoo Seo, Zarabella Uphill, Solomon Gunthorpes, Joaquin Costello, Charlie Tan, and Gazhi Tradio.

The adults also made a strong showing. National team hopeful Josh Ybañez won two golds in the featherweight and open weight events in the purple belt category. Other adult gold medalists included yellow belt Jinani Agbayani and purple belts Eric Earl Los Baños and John Vincent Li.

Silver medalists among the adults were Anna Camelle Gomez, Lloyd Gerodias, Gabriel Tradio, and Alfred Alega, while Felix Borata took home a bronze.

Strive CCA is affiliated with Rene Lopez, a multiple-time world champion and leader of Jiu-Jitsu Methods in Las Vegas. / EKA