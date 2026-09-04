Strive CCA trio set for int’l action

THREE Strive Cebu Combat Academy (CCA) prodigies will represent the country on the global stage as they compete in different international Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) tournaments.

Siblings Solomon and Saige Gunthorpe will both compete in the Kuala Lumpur International Open in Malaysia, while Ezekiel Jadraque will see action in the Grappling Industries BJJ tournament in Sydney, Australia. Both events are scheduled on Sept. 20, 2026.

“These are young prospects that will carry the flag in big tournaments. What’s amazing is that, at a young age, you can see the discipline and determination from them to excel in this sport,” Strive CCA head coach Lemuel Maglinte told SunStar Cebu. “I would not be with them as they compete abroad, but I believe the months of preparation are enough to ready them for the tough battles.”

Jadraque and the Gunthorpe siblings last saw action in Grappling Industries Philippines tournament at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Metro Manila. The trio brought home two gold medals, three silvers and a bronze.

After his Grappling Industries stint in Sydney, the nine-year-old Jadraque will then compete in two more BJJ competitions in Australia: the Grappling Industries Sunshine Coast on Oct. 4 and the prestigious Brisbane Open on Oct. 11.

On the other hand, the nine-year-old Saige and the 11-year-old Solomon will join the International Brazilian Jiujitsu Federation Japan Open on Dec. 3 in Nagoya, Japan. / EKA