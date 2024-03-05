Strive strikes 11 medals in Cebu open

STRIVE CCA-Jiu-Jitsu Methods had a solid performance in the Asian Sport Jiu-Jitsu Federation (ASJJF) Cebu Open International Jiu-Jitsu Championship after taking five gold, five silver, and two bronze medals over the weekend at the Ground Floor Atrium of Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

“It was an awesome campaign for my team. Most of my grapplers are first-timers but they still managed to display their skills and win some medals,” Strive CCA head coach Lemuel Maglinte told SunStar Cebu.

Janssen Canturias won the gold in Male Blue Master 1 Rooster category, while Mark Jabonillo topped the Male White Junior Teens Rooster division in the Gi tournament.

On the other hand, MMA fighter EJ Patron won the Male Blue Adult Rooster category, Kenneth Jay Abuzo bagged the gold in the Male White Adult Light division and Stachys Gallenero topped the Female White Adult Light in the

No-Gi tournament.

MMA and Muay Thai warrior Josh Ybañez (Male Blue Adult Light Feather), Jayme Gabriel (Male White Teen Feather) and John Li Male (Blue Master 1 Middle) won silver medals in the Gi tournament, while Taira Sipalay (Female White Master 1 Rooster) and Jonhy Gabato (Male White Master 1 Light) also walked away with silvers in the No-Gi tournament.

The team’s bronze medalists were Patron in the Male Blue Adult Rooster division of the Gi tournament and Sebastian Villamor in the Male Blue Adult Middle category of the No-Gi tournament.

“I’m just thankful we got this opportunity to compete on a big stage. Jiujitsu is the fastest growing sport and I hope we Cebuanos can produce more world-class competitors,” said Maglinte, who started Strive CCA after returning from the US in 2021.

Strive CCA is under the umbrella of Las Vegas-based Jiu-Jitsu Methods of renowened BJJ world champion Professor Rene Lopez. / EKA