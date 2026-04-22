Strong current claims life in Liloan canal

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy drowned in a canal behind Villa Reyna Subdivision in Barangay Yati, Liloan, Cebu, on Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2026.

The police did not disclose the identity of the boy. The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m., according to investigators from the Liloan Municipal Police Station.

Police said three of the victim’s underage friends had been swimming in the canal around 11 a.m. that day. As they were heading home, they met the boy, who asked them to return to the canal so he could swim.

Warning ignored

A subdivision caretaker saw the group and warned them not to go back because of the strong current.

Despite the warning, that they could be swept away, the boy jumped into the water.

The current quickly carried the boy away. His companions tried to help him but failed.

Residents of the subdivision called for help as the situation unfolded.

Rescue personnel responded and attempted to revive the boy, but he did not survive. / AYB