Strong demand draws Swedish firm to Cebu

A SWEDISH home furnishing retailer will open its first Visayas store in Cebu, drawn by strong consumer demand and the island’s growing economic potential.

Ikea Philippines country retail manager Ricardo Pinheiro announced on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, that the company will open Ikea Mandaue City at Ayala Malls Gatewalk Central, its first physical store outside Metro Manila since entering the Philippine market in 2021.

Ayala Malls Gatewalk is slated to open on Dec. 16, 2026.

The Ikea expansion is expected to generate around 100 jobs, including 50 direct positions within Ikea and another 50 through partner service providers.

Mandaue chosen for expansion

Pinheiro said Mandaue City emerged as the clear choice for Ikea’s first regional expansion because of its established reputation as the Philippines’ furniture capital.

“We know Mandaue City is the capital of home furnishing. That shows there is an interest in home furnishing, a passion for home furnishing, and a competence in home furnishing,” he said.

“We are a home furnishing brand known for design, functionality and affordable products, so this is the best location for Ikea to go for the first store outside the Greater Manila Area,” he added.

Beyond the city’s furniture-making heritage, Ikea’s market data showed Cebu as one of the company’s strongest growth areas outside Metro Manila.

According to Pinheiro, Cebu and Mandaue residents account for the largest concentration of customers using Ikea’s online platform outside the capital region.

Strong online demand

“When we look at our digital store, we know the biggest potential we have today outside Metro Manila is Cebu and Mandaue City,” he said.

“Customers in Mandaue and Cebu are constantly asking us through social media and our customer channels to open here. When we decided to open the next store, the decision was not so complicated.”

Pinheiro said the strong online demand reflects the region’s deep interest in interior design and home improvement, making Cebu a natural market for Ikea’s expansion.

The new store will occupy approximately 4,000 square meters and will serve as one of the first locations globally to adopt Ikea’s new compact-store format. The concept is designed to deliver the full Ikea shopping experience within a smaller footprint while making the brand more accessible to customers outside major metropolitan centers.

The store will provide access to Ikea’s full product range of around 8,500 items through in-store ordering services, while approximately 2,500 products will be available for immediate takeaway.

Customers will also have access to personalized planning services for kitchens, wardrobes, bedrooms, living rooms, and business spaces.

Pinheiro said the Mandaue store will feature 41 room displays showcasing practical and affordable home solutions tailored to everyday living.

Economic impact

For many Cebuanos, the store will also provide their first opportunity to experience Ikea’s food offerings in person. Pinheiro said food products from the Swedish Food Market will also be available in Cebu.

The company expects the investment to contribute to retail activity, employment generation, and consumer spending in Central Visayas while supporting the continued growth of Mandaue City’s home furnishings ecosystem.

For Ikea, the project represents a significant milestone in its Philippine expansion strategy and a test of a new retail concept that could be replicated in other markets.

“We believe this is the right moment and the right place to introduce this new concept,” Pinheiro said. / KOC