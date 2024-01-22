Strong Group 3-0 in Dubai tournament

STRONG Group Athletics nabbed its third win in a row after defeating the Homenetmen, 104-95, in the Dubai International Basketball Championship on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at the Al Nasr Club.

Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard showed his mettle, tallying 32 points on 12-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds and five blocked shots to help the Strong Group over a deficit in the first half and grab the hard-earned win.

Reigning UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists, while naturalized Filipino Andray Blatche added 18 points, six boards and four assists. Another former NBA player, Andre Roberson, got 13 markers and eight rebounds before fouling out.

The Homenetmen got off to a 24-15 lead and remained in front, 48-42, at halftime. However, the Strong Group found its bearings and gained the upper hand, 71-67, heading to the fourth canto.

The Lebanese team was within five, 94-99, but a three-point play by Mckenzie Moore and a slam dunk by Quiambao slammed the door on their comeback attempt.

Zachary Lofton scored 37 points to lead Homenetmen in the loss.

On its X (formerly Twitter) profile, Strong Group Athletics referred to itself as the “home of professional and amateur sports teams in the Philippines.”