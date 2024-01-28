Strong Group advances to finals

STRONG Group Athletics is now just a win away from capturing the title in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship as they advanced to the finals following a 94-72 rout of the Beirut Sports Club in the semifinals on Sunday morning (PH time) at the Al Nasr Club.

Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard was unstoppable, tallying a massive double-double of 26 points and 20 rebounds, while Kevin Quiambao kept his torrid play going in this tournament, scoring 18 points.

Quiambao showcased his three-point stroke, making three of his first four triples as the Strong Group established a 50-34 halftime lead.

With Strong Group clicking on all cylinders, the Philippine side built a huge 73-49 lead at the end of the third and let the reserves finish the job off.

Justine Baltazar added 15 markers, while Jordan Heading pitched in 10.

The Strong Group will take on the reigning champions Al Riyadi in the finals.