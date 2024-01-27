Strong Group advances to semis

THE Strong Group Athletics barged into the semifinals with a resounding 92-80 win over AS Sale in the quarterfinals of the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship on Saturday morning, Jan. 27, 2024 at the Al Nasr Club.

AS Sale started the game strong and led 21-19 after the first. However, SGA hit its stride in the second, where it uncorked a 19-2 blast to take a 44-36 lead at halftime.

AS Sale opened the third with a 10-3 flurry, but SGA held steady and took a 67-59 lead to the fourth. The team will face off against the Beirut Sports Club in the semifinals, looking to repeat over the latter, who it routed by 22 points in the group stage.

Former NBA veteran Andre Roberson had 18 points and nine rebounds, while former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard and McKenzie Moore tallied 17 points each. Reigning UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao chimed in with 15 points of his own.