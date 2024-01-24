Strong Group Athletics remains undefeated, 4-0

THE Strong Group tallied its fourth straight victory in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship with a 95-73 rout of the Beirut Sports Club on Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, 2024 at the Al Nasr Club.

Reigning UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao scored 20 points to lead the Strong Group to a 4-0 record and a win away from completing a sweep of the group stage of this

competition. Quiambao got plenty of help from his teammates as McKenzie Moore had 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while Jordan Heading and Dwight Howard added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Strong start

Strong Group got off to a fast start, establishing a 32-20 first-period lead, thanks to Quiambao’s torrid scoring.

The team led 58-40 at halftime and even raised its lead to a high of 27, but the Beirut Sports Club pulled to within 13 with eight minutes to go in the game.

However, Strong Group wingman Francis Escandor helped keep opponents at bay, canning a pair of triples to secure the win.

Strong Group will next face fellow unbeaten squad Al Ahli Tripoli on Thursday morning, Jan. 25.