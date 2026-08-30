TRUE progress in Cebu must be measured by how well the province lifts up its marginalized residents rather than the number of infrastructure projects constructed, Monsignor Joseph Tan said during the inaugural “Halad sa Pagtuo” on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2026.

In his homily, Tan stressed that material wealth and physical development alone do not define success.

“Kita nga naa karun dinhi, unsa mang klaseha ta sa Sugbo ang atong padayon pagtukod nga maoy atong mabilin sa sulod nga kaliwatan?” Tan asked the congregation. (For those of us who are here today, what kind of Cebu will we continue to build that we can leave for future generations?)

He urged leaders and residents to prioritize a strong moral foundation over basic infrastructure, noting that while roads and bridges connect places, only faith, truth, justice, and love unite hearts.

“Ang lig-on nga lalawigan nanginahanglan pud og lig-on nga moral ug ispirituhanon nga pundasyon,” Tan said. (A strong province also needs a strong moral and spiritual foundation.)

The priest added that faith must continue to guide personal lives and provincial governance as a sacrifice of love.

According to Tan, Cebu should be known for people dedicated to service, truth, and justice, rather than church attendance alone.

“Unsa may pulos sa kalambuan kung mawala ang atong kaluoy sa kasingkasing?” Tan asked, adding that true progress is measured by “pila ka tawo ang atong natabangan pagbarug pag-usab taliwala sa ilang kalisdanan.” (What is the use of progress if we lose the compassion in our hearts? How many people we have helped stand again amid their struggles.)

Faith and culture

Halad sa Pagtuo featured a 3 p.m. procession with 53 decorated carrozas from various Cebu parishes moving toward the Cebu City Sports Center. Towns showcased local creativity along the route, with Tudela decorating its float with fresh fruits and Danao City using flowers crafted from recycled plastic spoons.

Pre-program performances, free local food distributions, a Holy Mass, mass dancing, and a fireworks display accompanied the arrivals.

The evening segment featured performances from seven major Cebuano festivals, including Sinulog sa Carmen, Borbon’s Tuba Festival, and Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival, followed by a finale performance by singer-songwriter Martin Nievera.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro explained that the event was conceptualized to unite faith and culture, expanding on the provincial government’s previous Pasundayag sa Pagtuo program.

“Ang Halad sa Pagtuo natawo gikan sa atong tinguha nga mahiusa ang duha ka importanteng bahin sa pagka-Sugbuanon: ang atong lawom nga pagtuo ug ang atong matahum ug buhing kultura,” Baricuatro said. (Halad sa Pagtuo was born from our desire to bring together two important aspects of being Cebuano: our deep faith and our rich, vibrant culture.)

Baricuatro noted positive feedback on the float presentations, but said turning the event into a competition next year remains subject to discussions with municipal leaders.

“We have to consult the mayors for that because as you all know, we are a consultative administration,” Baricuatro said, adding that organizers may retain the display of one carroza per district. / CDF