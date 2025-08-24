Strong starts for Minglanilla, Carcar, Talisay in Gullas Cup

LOPSIDED wins marked the opening of the 2025 Congresswoman Rhea Gullas Cup as Abante Minglanilla, Sidlak Carcar City, and Aksiyon Agad Talisay City whipped separate rivals at the San Fernando Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

Defending champion Abante Minglanilla was the first to record a win, defeating Blissful Sibonga, 97-84.

Cyemmanuel Tamarra led Minglanilla with 18 points, including two three-pointers, and two rebounds. The victory signaled their intent to defend the title they captured last year against Talisay City in the best-of-three finals.

Sidlak Carcar City also notched a win by overpowering City of Naga Atong Garbo, 69-58.

Treb Josahane Mancao was named Best Player of the Game after posting 14 points, two rebounds, and

two assists.

Aksiyon Agad Talisay City likewise made a strong debut after dominating host San Fernando Buffalos, 115-70, in the main game.

Arvinji Paras led Talisay with 25 points, including two three-pointers, along with three rebounds and three assists.

The tournament kicked off with a festive parade featuring the six teams representing their respective local government units (LGUs) from Cebu’s First District, each team accompanied by their beautiful muses.

A short program attended by mayors, provincial board members, and city and municipal councilors formally opened the annual tournament.

It was a double celebration for Sidlak Carcar City as their muse, Ghean Watin, was crowned Miss 2025 Rhea Gullas Cup. Runners-up were Samantha Faye Plaza from Minglanilla and Jojo Mclean from the town of Sibonga.

Among those who attended the opening were Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas, Vice Mayor Choy Aznar, city councilors, San Fernando Mayor Maita Canoy and her councilors, Carcar City Mayor Patrick Barcenas, and Sibonga Mayor Caroline S. Bacaltos.

Also present were Provincial Board Members Neneth Reluya and Jojo Bacaltos, who each pledged to give P10,000 to every participating team.

Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad and Naga City Mayor Val Chiong were unable to attend due to prior commitments.

Mikey Oberes of Emil’s Fresh Chicken, one of the major sponsors of the tournament, also attended the affair. / JBM