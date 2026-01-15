Strong supply chains make Cebu a top investment hub

CEBU’S integrated logistics ecosystem is one of the province’s strongest draws for investors, according to a key player in Cebu’s logistics sector.

Speaking at the Cebu International Investments Summit on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2026, Leslie D. Lim, chief executive officer of LDL Group of Companies, said Cebu’s advantage goes beyond its role as a commercial and tourism hub, pointing instead to the province’s end-to-end logistics capabilities — from ports and airports to trucking, warehousing and customs services — that allow businesses to move goods efficiently across the Visayas, Mindanao and international markets.

“Logistics is no longer just a support function. It is a strategic advantage,” Lim said, adding that investors now prioritize locations with reliable supply chains, predictable regulations and modern infrastructure.

Cebu’s logistics-led growth, Lim added, positions the province to capture more investments as companies look to diversify supply chains and expand outside Metro Manila.

Cebu’s central location in the Philippines, combined with its extensive road network and inter-island connectivity, positions it as a natural distribution hub. The province hosts major international and domestic seaports, including Cebu International Port and Cebu South Harbor, alongside the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which handles both passenger and cargo traffic and serves multiple international airlines.

Lim noted that Cebu also benefits from a dense network of logistics service providers, including freight forwarders, customs brokers, bonded warehouses and more than a hundred registered trucking firms with thousands of vehicles supporting island-wide distribution. This ecosystem, she said, enables manufacturers and traders to shorten delivery times and reduce costs.

Economic zones across the province further strengthen Cebu’s appeal, offering tax incentives and streamlined procedures for exporters and manufacturers. These zones collectively employ hundreds of thousands of workers and host a wide range of industries, from electronics and garments to shipbuilding and food processing.

Beyond physical infrastructure, Lim highlighted improvements in trade facilitation and digitalization, particularly in customs and regulatory processes. The shift toward electronic documentation and fewer manual procedures has helped speed up cargo clearance and improve transparency, she said.

Red carpet service

Lim, who is also the president of the Federation of Ecozone Service Providers – Visayas Chapter, said bureaucratic processes have improved in recent years with the current administration further intensifying efforts to cut red tape. For her, there’s no red tape, only red carpet service.

She also cited Cebu’s skilled and resilient workforce, strong English proficiency and supportive local government units as key factors underpinning investor confidence.

“With the right mix of infrastructure, services and governance, Cebu is no longer just an option for investors,” she said. “It has become a deliberate choice.” / KOC