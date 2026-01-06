Cebu

Stronger in 2026

A new year calls for stronger discipline, healthier habits, and purpose-driven goals.

This 2026, Beyond the Headlines features voices from the fitness and combat sports community grounded in consistency and commitment.

Joining us live:

🥋 Leo of 516 Studios — competitive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete and fitness coach building strength through discipline.

💪 Mike of Arcanys Fitness — CrossFit coach leading programs designed for all fitness levels.

🥊 Marcus of Arcanys Fitness — fitness coach, competitive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete, and MMA competitor.

We talk training, mindset, and how to start 2026 stronger—inside and outside the gym.

