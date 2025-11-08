Stronger infra needed in earthquake zones

THE ground shook again, and offices, homes, and buildings rattled as people hurriedly hid under their desks and tables. For those living in the Philippines, this moment is nothing new. But what’s more troubling is the walls around them—walls that might not stand the next time the ground moves.

The first recorded earthquake that was strong enough to change the lives of many Filipino citizens happened on Sept. 30 at the epicenter of Bogo City, in the northern part of Cebu.

Many students have shared their concerns about the condition of their classrooms. Cracks on the walls and ceilings are common signs of age, poor maintenance, and, in some cases, improper construction.

“I have seen many school buildings that have been severely damaged by the recent earthquake; some of them are not even safe to use,” said Nathan Paul Fegi.

“I have seen cracks in buildings and other infrastructure,” Precious Marie Padillo added.

These cracks and damage are more than just marks on concrete—they are reminders of how vulnerable our communities remain.

When people are asked if the government is doing enough to ensure public safety, many say no. One of them, Goshen Lopez, explained, “The government is not doing enough because of the limited funds and budget allocation for calamities. We all know that corruption is happening openly in our country, especially in areas recently hit by disasters.” Many citizens also pointed out unfinished projects and old buildings that remain unchecked, raising concerns about the government’s ability to protect its people.

Lopez added, “We worry about our safety at home and when traveling to school. It’s hard to focus on studies when you’re constantly alert for aftershocks or wondering if buildings are safe to stay in.” His words reflect the growing anxiety of students who live under the shadow of uncertainty—a fear that their safety depends not on strength, but on chance.

Many believe that through good governance and accountability, these risks can be reduced. The public demands action. The government must fulfill its duty to ensure proper management, regular inspections, and the construction of disaster-resilient structures, especially in schools and other public areas.

“I would like to say that the government should always keep citizens safe at all costs. And building and infrastructure should be checked constantly.” Padillo said.

The next natural disaster could strike at any moment, and no one knows when it will come. The government, with the help of the community, must act before another tragedy occurs. Safety should never depend on luck—but should be built into every brick, wall, and piece of infrastructure designed for the public’s protection.

Denis Christopher Mckeown / Junior Journo